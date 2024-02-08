The world of gambling has traditionally been dominated by males, but the sector has experienced a profound shift in recent years as women are increasingly venturing into the betting industry.

Woman Playing

There has been a significant rise in the participation of women across various gambling sectors such as online casinos, sports betting and lotteries.

As societal stigmas fade and gender barriers crumble, more women are discovering gambling as a form of entertainment, relaxation and even a professional path.

It is important to understand the factors driving this trend and its implications for individuals, communities and the broader gambling industry.

This approach is essential for encouraging and promoting responsible gambling practices and ensuring equitable access to support services for all demographic groups.

How gambling has become more popular among women in Australia and the UK

As two of the leading gambling jurisdictions worldwide, it is no surprise to find that Australia and the United Kingdom have had a significant surge in female participation in recent years.

According to recent studies, the number of Australian women engaging in gambling activities has steadily increased, with a notable preference for interactive and skill-based games.

Females have different attitudes and preferences when gambling to men, but the basic activity remains the same.

They tend to lean toward more socially interactive games such as bingo or real-time blackjack and respond to games that seem relatively harmless and reassuring, which is why bingo is the only gambling activity where women outnumber men.

The surge in popularity of gambling amongst women is not restricted to Australia. There is an identical pattern among several other jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom (UK).

The emergence of online gambling platforms has played a pivotal role in facilitating greater female participation in the industry, providing a convenient and immersive gaming experience that caters to diverse preferences and interests.

Social media influencers and celebrity endorsements within the gambling industry have also contributed to the popularity of gambling among the female demographic.

These factors have played a crucial role in normalising gambling activities among female audiences who have also been attracted by gamified elements and social features in online gambling platforms, which has helped create a sense of community around such activities.

Assessing the Increase in the Number of Women who Wager on Sports Globally

The digital age has significantly changed global gambling habits, shifting the majority of betting activities to online platforms accessible from home or on the move.

This cultural shift has been further accelerated by the increasing visibility of female sports and its advocates, who constantly challenge traditional gender roles and stereotypes in the sports betting arena.

The 2023 Women's World Cup is an exceptional example of how the sports betting industry has transformed from a female point of view.

According to data revealed after the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, the UK recorded that the first three England games saw an average of 21% of bets placed by women, compared to 17% in the 2022 Women’s European Championship, and 13% during the 2019 World Cup.

The surge of female bettors was also reflected by the co-hosts, who attracted a new legion of fans to women’s football with the tournament hosted in the southern hemisphere for the very first time.

Data revealed that almost 15% of bets recorded by TAB New Zealand were placed by women, compared to 9% in 2019. In Australia, the increase was almost 200%, fuelled by the Matildas’ deep run to the knockout stage.

Fast forward to 2024, and the emergence of targeted marketing campaigns by instant withdrawal betting sites has helped to attract a broader demographic of female bettors, both in Australia and across the globe.

Recognising the potential of this untapped market segment, many betting companies have launched advertising campaigns specifically tailored to appeal to women.

The Participation of Women in eSports Globally Could Drive Further Betting Growth

Professional video gaming, more commonly known as eSports, is a part of the gaming industry predominantly associated with the male demographic.

But as the industry grows and diversifies, more women are stepping onto the virtual stage to compete, create content and contribute to the eSports ecosystem.

As the genre becomes more mainstream, societal stigmas around gender and gaming are gradually fading, paving the way for a more inclusive landscape where female gamers can flourish.

Driving this positive shift is the rise of social media and streaming platforms that empower women to break free from the shadows, providing unprecedented opportunities for them to showcase their gaming skills and engage with audiences worldwide.

Platforms such as Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming have empowered female gamers to build their personal brands, cultivate fanbases and even turn their passion into a career through sponsorships, partnerships and their own creative content.

As female participation in eSports grows, it will naturally follow that more women will start to wager on professional gaming leagues and tournaments.