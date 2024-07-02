‘Final Fantasy XIV’ director and producer Naoki ‘Youshi P’ Yoshida has offered his “sincere apologies” to players after “issues” were found in the early access build of the upcoming expansion ‘Dawntrail’.

The highly-anticipated DLC was found to contain some prominent technical problems - with the most pressing issues being broken animations on all platforms and transition freezes on Xbox - during its early access test period, and now the title’s head has apologised for the errors.

In a blog post to Square Enix’s website - the studio behind the series - Yoshida said: “We are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the matter, which we have prioritized to ensure a swift resolution. However, rectifying this issue requires the deployment of a patch to update the client.

“This process involves rigorous checks by our QA team, among other procedures, which means it may take several days to address. “We are working to expedite the release of this patch at the earliest possible opportunity. However, we regret to say that this process will require some time.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to address the issue.”

The director concluded his statement by stressing the team was “committed to addressing issues such as these that occur after the release of an expansion and will continue to promptly correct any urgent issues that may arise.”