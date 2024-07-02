George R.R. Martin has given fans a cryptic message about a potential ‘Elden Ring’ film or TV show.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ visionary worked with FromSoftware on the critically-acclaimed game, and has now weighed in on the rumours the franchise could be adapted for the big or small screen.

In a post to his blog, he wrote: “Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ‘Elden Ring’ … I have nothing to say.

“Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

Martin helped write for the title - which recently received its expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ - though insisted he only “did the world building” while FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team “did the rest”.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, he said, “Basically the people from FromSoftware, the makers of ‘Elden Ring’, contacted me a number of years ago when they wanted to do this video game, and they wanted a world built. They wanted the world building, which I’ve been doing for quite a while and I like doing it.

“So, I went back and wrote a history of what happened 5,000 years before the current game, and who all the characters were, and who was killing each other, and what powers they had.”