Microsoft Gaming and Blizzard Entertainment have struck a deal with NetEase that will see Blizzard's titles return to China this summer, including 'Overwatch 2' and 'World of Warcraft'.

Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft are returning to China this summer

After falling out, the two firms have repaired their relationship and promised exciting releases in the country.

Johanna Faries, president of Blizzard Entertainment, said: “We at Blizzard are thrilled to reestablish our partnership with NetEase and to work together, with deep appreciation for the collaboration between our teams, to deliver legendary gaming experiences to players in China.

“We are immensely grateful for the passion the Chinese community has shown for Blizzard games throughout the years, and we are focused on bringing our universes back to players with excellence and dedication.”

William Ding, CEO and director at NetEase, added: Celebrating our collaborations, we are thrilled to embark on the next chapter, built on trust and mutual respect, to serve our users in this unique community that we’ve built together.”

What's more, Microsoft will work to bring more NetEase games to Xbox and other platforms.

In China, it's required that a foreign firm must be in partnership with a Chinese company, and Blizzard and NetEase always were until relations broke down in 2022 with games no longer supported in the country in January 2023.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, commented: “Blizzard and NetEase have done incredible work to renew our commitment to players – Blizzard’s universes have been part of players’ lives in the region for many years. Returning Blizzard’s legendary games to players in China while exploring ways to bring more new titles to Xbox demonstrates our commitment to bringing more games to more players around the world."