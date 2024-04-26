Microsoft bosses are "committed to meeting players where they are" as their games dominate the PlayStation Store.

Microsoft speaks out on PlayStation rivalrly

The tech giant behind the Xbox console has promised that they will soon be bringing games to "more devices" as they ended up being a top-seller on their rival platform.

During an earnings call, he said: "Earlier this month, we had seven games among the top 25 on the PlayStation Store, more than any other publisher. We are committed to meeting players where they are by bringing great games to more people on more devices."

The company bought Activision Blizzard last year but amid the row over the sale, Microsoft informed the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it views its rival as the "dominant console provider".

Microsoft said: “In addition to being the dominant console provider, Sony is also a powerful game publisher.

Sony is roughly equivalent in size to Activision and nearly double the size of Microsoft's game publishing business.

“There were over 280 exclusive first and third-party titles on PlayStation in 2021, nearly five times as many as on Xbox.”