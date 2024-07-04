Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has insisted A.I. “can be more creative”, but also admitted the technology has I.P. “issues”.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has insisted A.I. 'can be more creative' but also admitted the technology has I.P. 'issues'

Much like other gaming companies, the Japanese corporation has long been implementing machine-learning into their titles through enemies and character movements - like in the ‘Super Mario’ series - and now the business’ boss has outlined the studio's plans to “deliver value that is unique to [Nintendo] and cannot be created through technology alone”.

Speaking to investors at a recent Q and A session, Furukawa said: “In the game industry, A.I.-like technology has long been used to control enemy character movements, so game development and AI technology have always been closely related.”

However, the Nintendo president also emphasised the technology can also infringe on their

their I.P.s, and so wouldn't fully embrace machine-learning like their rivals have done.

He continued: ”Generative A.I., which has been a hot topic in recent years, can be more creative, but we also recognise that it has issues with intellectual property rights.

“Our company has decades of know-how in creating optimal gaming experiences for our customers.

“While we are flexible in responding to technological developments, we hope to continue to deliver value that is unique to us and cannot be created through technology alone.”