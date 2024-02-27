Over the past few years, more and more women have joined the world of online gaming and are taking their first steps into playing online. Just like anyone taking their first steps, this can be a daunting task and sometimes overwhelming with the amount of games and content out there, it can be tough to decide where to start.

Slots

On the other hand, this means there’s a game for everyone out there, it’s just a case of finding it. This could range from anything from fantasy games to playing online slots, the possibilities are literally endless.

In this article, we’ll be looking at some of the most popular games for female players and where to start if you’re at the beginning of your gaming journey. So sit back, grab a drink and enjoy!

Animal crossing

The latest instalment of the Animal Crossing franchise which was released on the Nintendo Switch, starts you on an island where you and other friends try and make it a new home. Collecting different items such as shells, bugs and fruit, you and characters such as Tom Nook build up the world around you into a wonderful haven with lots of adventures to find.

You’ll meet new friends along the way, opening different buildings such as a museum and a town hall, you’ll be able to make your world exactly how you want it.

The Sims

Seemingly been around for many years, the Sims continues to thrive and be a mainstay in peoples gaming library. You can create your own character or family, build your dream home and decorate it how you wish. Decide what your Sim does for a job and how their careers progress, the world is really at your fingertips. That’s only touching the surface of the game too, you can choose their personality, looks, financial status and what they get up to on a daily basis.

If that’s not enough for you, there are hundreds of expansions available to further expand your playing experience, there really is no end to the amount of fun you can have on the sims.

Pokémon Lets go

Pokémon lets go Evee and Pikachu is a refreshed version of the original games Pokémon Red and Blue, taking you back to where it all started. Featuring the storyline from the original games, it does a great job of telling the story to a new audience whilst giving it a fresh new feel. Complete re-designed graphics ensure it doesn’t feel like you’re just playing the original Red and Blue again, with new 3d animations to really immerse you into the world of Pokémon.

Featuring all original 151 Pokémon available to use, and new catching mechanics that use the Switch’s motion controllers to throw your poke ball, you’ll be sure to be going round catching new Pokémon for hours and hours. If you enjoy Pokémon, then this is a great game to start with and one for you to try.

Minecraft

A real classic on this list, Minecraft has seemingly been around for years and years, but has never appeared to lose its charm. Over the years Minecraft has evolved and implemented new ideas and items into its game, with players now able to do almost anything they want in their world. Just build a small farm and harvest wheat and vegetables, or fancy something more challenging like beating the final boss?

It’s virtually impossible to run out of ideas on Minecraft and your options of what you want to build are endless, if you can dream it, you can build it in Minecraft. You can either play on easy, where it’s just you, the sheep, the cows and the world around you, or you can turn on enemies who will hunt you down whilst you explore, the choice is yours.

Online slots

Who doesn’t love a good slot game? There’s no better feeling than spinning a slot and it coming in. if you’re looking for a quick game to play to pass the time, or even when you’ve got a spare five minutes, online slots could be for you. Simply sign up and create an account on a website of your choice, choose your game and you’re away!

In one way shape or another, gaming is a part of most people's lives, and for some it’s their life. However everyone has to start somewhere and it can be daunting for women stepping into the world of gaming, but rest assured it’s not as bad as you think!

But hopefully with doing your own research, and using the above tips, you can take your first steps into gaming and find a game you’ll enjoy!

Having read through the above list of games, is there one you’ll be trying first?