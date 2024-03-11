High-definition remasters of ‘Luigi’s Mansion 2’ and the remake of ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’ have been given release dates.

Nintendo says ‘Luigi’s Mansion 2’, also known as ‘Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon’, initially came out in 2013 for the 3DS following the success of 2001’s ‘Luigi’s Mansion’ – and the HD remaster is coming on 27 June.

It will feature enhanced visuals, as players visit eerie Evershade Valley in the wake of the spirit-pacifying Dark Moon shattering.

The release date was announced to coincide with Sunday’s (10.03.24) ‘MAR10’ day celebrations.

Meanwhile, ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’ is on its way on 23 May.

Originally released in 2004 for the Gamecube, the enhanced remake will see Mario and his gang track down a missing Princess Peach and explore the legend of the crystal stars.

Both ‘Luigi’s Mansion 2’ and ‘Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door’ are the only first-party releases Nintendo has confirmed for 2024, following the release of ‘Princess Peach Showtime’ later in March.

It has led many fans to theorise the Nintendo Switch 2 is close to being announced.

Mario day also saw Nintendo confirm three vintage Gameboy titles will be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online Library from Tuesday (12.03.24) – ‘Dr Mario’, ‘Mario Golf’ and ‘Mario Tennis’.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto marked the event by confirming Nintendo were working on a sequel to 2023’s ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’, with the film due for release in April 2026.