SEGA has declared 2024 'Fearless: Year of Shadow' in honour Sonic the Hedgehog's anti-hero.

SEGA is celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog's anti-hero Shadow the Hedgehog

Following last year's Fast. Friends. Forever program, which celebrated the special bond between Sonic and his pals Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose, and their fans, the gaming giant is paying homage to the fierce Shadow the Hedgehog.

It's certainly a jam-packed year, with the ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’ game - a remaster of 2011’s 'Sonic Generations' - and the 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' movie both on the way later this year.

There will be several chances to celebrate the antihero from Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes at IHOP diners to the Sonic Speed Café, the official Sonic the Hedgehog themed restaurant, mobile game events, motorcycle tours, and much more.

Head to sonicthehedgehog.com/yearofshadow for more information.

Get involved with the below:

Motorcycle Tour – Check out the custom-built Shadow-inspired motorcycle, set to appear at MotoGP and more! Stay tuned for future dates and follow the Fearless website for more locations!

MotoGP – Come see Shadow’s motorcycle at our display in the MotoGP Fan Zone this weekend in Austin, TX and again in the UK this August. Stay for some fearless motorcycle action at the world premier event. Get your tickets here!

Shadow X Sonic Generations

Shadow the Hedgehog is back with Classic and Modern Sonic in Sonic X Shadow Generations, an all-new collection featuring two unique experiences! Play as Shadow the Hedgehog in a brand-new story campaign and tackle iconic 2D and 3D stages as Classic and Modern Sonic in a newly remastered version of Sonic Generations.

Mobile Game Events

Play the Fearless mobile events in Sonic Forces and Sonic Dash for a chance to unlock powerful Shadow variants including Super Shadow, Vampire Shadow, Sir Lancelot, and Dragon Hunter Lancelot!

LEGO Shadow the Hedgehog fans can create endless stories with the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog toy set and make a fun Shadow the Hedgehog Escape plan!

Sonic Speed Café, the official Sonic the Hedgehog themed restaurant, is serving up new locations, menu items, merch and much more! Featuring Shadow product themes, photo opportunities and menu items, fans can come celebrate the year of Shadow! Stay tuned for updates!

IHOP Enjoy Shadow’s Chaos Chocolate Pancakes at your local IHOP until May 5!

Sonic Symphony World Tour

Experience the magic of Sonic’s greatest moments on the big screen with a rock band and live symphony orchestra. The world tour will now feature original Shadow scores along with some of his coolest moments on screen.