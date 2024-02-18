In an industry traditionally dominated by male figures, a dynamic shift is underway, heralding the rise of women who are not just participating but leading and transforming the iGaming sector. As we step into 2024, the spotlight shines brightly on these formidable leaders, whose vision, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence have carved new paths in the digital gaming realm. This article celebrates the remarkable women to watch out for in iGaming, highlighting their achievements, contributions, and the indelible marks they are making on the industry.

iGaming

Denise Coates - Bet365

Denise Coates, the co-founder and CEO of Bet365, stands as a titan in the iGaming world. Starting from a small office in Stoke-on-Trent, Coates has navigated Bet365's meteoric rise to become one of the world's leading online gambling companies. With a keen business sense and an eye for innovation, she has masterfully blended cutting-edge technology with expansive betting markets, setting new standards in user experience and online betting. Coates's visionary leadership has not only expanded Bet365's global footprint but also established her as one of the most influential figures in the industry. Her commitment to responsible gambling and community initiatives further underscores the depth of her impact, making her a true pioneer in the field. Not only has her business created the best sports betting product on the planet, their slot site for UK players is undoubtedly up there also with the best.

Victoria Reed - Better Change

Victoria Reed, the founder of Better Change, is at the forefront of addressing one of the most critical issues facing the iGaming industry: responsible gambling. Her consultancy works tirelessly to promote safer gambling practices, helping operators create environments that prioritise player well-being. Reed's extensive experience in regulatory compliance and player protection has made her a sought-after expert and advocate for change. Through Better Change, she is not only influencing policy and industry standards but also shaping a more ethical future for iGaming. Reed's work demonstrates a profound commitment to social responsibility, highlighting the pivotal role of leadership in fostering sustainable and ethical growth.

Clemence Dujardin - Group CEO, MyAffiliates

As the Group CEO of MyAffiliates, Clemence Dujardin is revolutionising affiliate marketing in the iGaming sector. Under her guidance, MyAffiliates has emerged as a key player, providing innovative affiliate management software solutions that enhance the efficiency and profitability of online gaming operators. Dujardin's strategic vision has propelled the company to new heights, emphasising the importance of strong partnerships and cutting-edge technology in driving growth. Her leadership exemplifies how embracing technology and fostering collaboration can lead to transformative outcomes in the iGaming industry.

Hilary Stewart-Jones - Skywind Group

Hilary Stewart-Jones, serving as a board member for the Skywind Group, brings a wealth of experience and legal acumen to the iGaming industry. Her expertise in gambling law and regulation has been instrumental in navigating the complex legal landscapes that online gaming companies face. Stewart-Jones's contributions extend beyond legal advice, influencing strategic decisions and guiding Skywind Group's expansion with a keen eye on compliance and ethical practices. Her work exemplifies the critical role of governance and regulatory expertise in ensuring the industry's integrity and long-term success.

Karolina Pelc - BeyondPlay

Karolina Pelc, the founder of BeyondPlay, is breaking new ground in iGaming with her focus on social multiplayer gaming experiences. Recognizing the untapped potential of social interaction in online gambling, Pelc's venture aims to revolutionise how players engage with casino games. BeyondPlay's innovative platform is designed to enhance player engagement through shared gaming experiences, tapping into the growing demand for more interactive and community-oriented online gaming. Pelc's forward-thinking approach and dedication to innovation have positioned her as a rising star in the industry, driving forward a new era of iGaming entertainment.

Sarah Blackburn - GameOn

Sarah Blackburn, the Director at GameOn, has carved out a distinctive niche within the iGaming industry through her expertise in public relations and marketing. Under her leadership, GameOn has become a pivotal force in shaping the narratives around iGaming brands, helping them to stand out in a market full of competition. Blackburn's strategic approach to communication emphasises transparency, engagement, and innovation, making her a go-to expert for companies looking to elevate their presence in the online gaming space. Her work not only enhances brand visibility but also fosters trust and loyalty among gaming communities, showcasing the critical role of effective communication in the growth and success of iGaming enterprises.

Sarah Harrison – Gambling Commission

Sarah Harrison, formerly at the helm of the UK Gambling Commission, has been a formidable advocate for fairness, transparency, and consumer protection in the iGaming industry. Her tenure at the Commission was marked by a steadfast commitment to regulatory excellence and social responsibility. Harrison's efforts to implement stricter regulatory measures and promote responsible gambling practices have had a lasting impact on the industry, setting new benchmarks for accountability and player safety. Although no longer with the Gambling Commission, her legacy continues to influence regulatory policies and practices, underscoring the importance of leadership that prioritises the well-being of consumers and the integrity of the gaming industry.

The contributions of these women extend far beyond their companies and innovations; they are reshaping the narrative of leadership in iGaming, demonstrating that diversity and inclusion are not just ideals but essential ingredients for success. As we look to the future, the influence of Denise Coates, Victoria Reed, Clemence Dujardin, Hilary Stewart-Jones, and Karolina Pelc will undoubtedly continue to inspire new generations of leaders in the iGaming world.

Their achievements underscore the importance of embracing change, challenging the status quo, and fostering an environment where talent, regardless of gender, can thrive and lead to groundbreaking advancements. The iGaming industry is at a pivotal moment, and these women are at the helm, steering it toward a future marked by innovation, responsibility, and inclusivity.

As we celebrate their accomplishments, it's clear that the path to transforming the iGaming landscape is a collective journey—one that benefits from the unique perspectives and contributions of leaders like Coates, Reed and Pelc. Their stories are not just narratives of individual success but beacons of possibility for the entire industry.