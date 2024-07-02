'TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials' has been unveiled by Outright Games.

Combining arcade racing with rogue-lite combat elements, the upcoming title will allow players to both face off on the track and fight as iconic Autobots and Decepitcons like Bumblebee, Megatron, Elita-1 and Optimus Prime on 10 unique battle-race circuits.

The game – which is being developed by 3DClouds – sees the evil Nemesis Prime steal the Prime Relics, which forces the Autobots and Decepticons to embark on an epic adventure to recover the lost artefacts and control the incredible powers they hold.

In a statement, Managing Director of Outright Games Stephanie Malham said: "It has been a pleasure to continue our collaboration with Hasbro and return to the world of 'TRANSFORMERS'.

"With 2024 marking the 40th anniversary of this iconic I.P., we are very excited to be releasing the first ever console racing video game in the franchise’s history. With the inclusion of rogue-lite elements, 'TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials's gameplay complements the dynamic 'TRANSFORMERS' robots."

Gamers can play the title in two modes, with the first being the single-player Galactic Trials, where users can progress through levels and collect valuable relics.

As for the multiplayer Arcade mode, players will be able to enter quick races, create custom tracks and weapons, while also having the option to enter location-based tournaments.

'TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials' will launch on 11 October 2024, and will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.