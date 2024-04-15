Every year, hay fever sufferers endure a host of unpleasant consequences, including poorer performance at work, impaired driving performance, not to mention social misery.

Top Tips To Battle Hayfever This Spring

Statistics reveal that a quarter of hay fever sufferers wait up to two weeks after onset of their symptoms before starting a treatment, and over two thirds start a treatment up to 7 days after their symptoms begin. Over half of hay fever sufferers surveyed had also spent money on ineffective treatments.

Certain months last year saw the numbers of hay fever sufferers seeing their GP more than double compared to 2013 and with the pollen season getting underway, now is the time the time to start thinking about hay fever prevention, before unwanted symptoms get out of hand.

Simple steps to help prevent hay fever:

1) Take your nasal spray correctly. The majority of people don't realise that there's a specific way for taking anti-allergy medication. Most people will pop the spray end in the nose cavity as high as possible and take a good breath in whilst adminsitering the dose. Believe it or not, this is the incorrect way to take your medication! By doing this you miss all the vital areas the medication is made to treat. The aim is to coat your nasal and sinus cavities. Tilt your head down, pop the spray in your nose (not too high) and spray. After you've sprayed, have a gentle breath in. This should help keep the medication in your nose.

2. Pollen defence. NasalGuard AllergieBLOCK is a preventative, drug-free gel which blocks airborne allergens, including pollen, from entering the nose - offering added, non drowsy protection against hay fever. The clear gel creates an invisible defensive barrier and is also suitable for children and pregnant women. 3. Timing is key. Hay fever symptoms are likely to be more severe when the pollen count is high, usually on hot dry days. Start keeping an eye on the Met Office website's pollen forecasting tool to ensure you're prepared to block pollen before hay fever symptoms start. Try to avoid outdoor activities when the pollen count is highest, usually when the air is warming up and cooling down (early morning and evening).

4. Avoid alcohol. Many alcoholic drinks contain histamine, which is the chemical that triggers allergic reactions, so alcohol can increase your sensitivity to pollen. 5. Wash and go. Take a shower and change your clothes after being outdoors to avoid spreading pollen around the home, where it can get trapped in things like carpets and fabric, fuelling symptoms. Pets can bring pollen indoors via their fur, so ensure they also receive regular washing and grooming to keep pollen build up to a minimum.

6. Stop the spread. It's best to clean indoor surfaces regularly to avoid pollen accumulating and triggering symptoms, try Allergy UK approved Dettol Anti-bacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes.. These convenient wipes are proven to remove 90% of allergens, such as pollen particles, dust mites and pet dander, in addition to killing 99.9% of bacteria & viruses without using harsh formulas

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

