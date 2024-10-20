Barbara Palvin is returning to the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

The 31-year-old model - who is married to former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse - last served as an Angel for the lingerie brand in 2018 and will be walking the catwalk again for the company's fashion show on Tuesday (15.10.24).

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "Has anyone seen my robe? I’m back! Just doing my final touches because today is my fitting for the Victoria's Secret 2024 Fashion Show. ... It’s been six years and now we’re back."

Barbara was even supported by the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star on her return to the runway, as he made a cameo appearance in the video.

He posted in the comment section: "I'm the head of the Barbara cheerleading association."

Upon the star's last return to the Victoria's Secret show, Barabra - who first modelled in 2012 - reflected on her debut as a teenager and admitted that she felt a lot of "pressure" at the time.

She said: "I feel a lot of pressure. When I was 19 and I did the show, I didn't really understand how much pressure it is and how I should feel.

"But to be here now means so much because I did this. I worked my a** [off] and I am here. It is my big comeback.""

Dylan previously spoke of how "proud" he felt of his girlfriend for all the work she'd put into preparing for the show.

He said: "You know what, it's hard to see like from these interviews and I guess just from the Instagram posts and stuff how hard she's really worked to do this.

"So I think the best part for me is just knowing that like after all of that, it really paid off. So I'm excited to see the coalescence of all that work."