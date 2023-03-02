Bella Hadid has "always felt a connection" to Charlotte Tilbury.

Bella Hadid on getting to work with Charlotte Tilbury (C) Charlotte Tilbury/Instagram

The 26-year-old model is now the face of the luxury makeup brand and admitted that she has "always known" of the beauty entrepreneur and believes that the universe has now thrown them together at the right time.

She told Harper's Bazaar: "I mean, over the years, of course, I've always known who she is, I've always known her makeup, and I've always known her energy. I that it was divine timing and our connection is so strong. The universe wanted us to be together here and, look where we are now."

Bella went on to add that she first met Charlotte at a party and went over to her table as she explained that the businesswoman allows everyone to have their own "vision" and described her as a "divine light" in the world of fashion and beauty.

She added: "I just remember she was at a table right next to me, and she was standing up and she was dancing. And I was standing up and dancing at my table, and no one else was standing up and dancing. So, I decided to go and find my new dancing partner. And, she is somebody that for me is such a divine light: in how she works, how she connects with people, how she is on set, how she has built this incredible brand and business. I just feel lucky to be here and to be able to connect through art and spirituality, and love for fashion and makeup, and everything beautiful in life. Honestly, we fell in love the first time that we met!"

On Tuesday (01.03.23), Charlotte exclaimed in an Instagram post that she was "so thrilled" to be working with Bella, whom she described as a "generation-defining talent."