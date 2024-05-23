Designer Patrick Grant has slated low-quality fast fashion as “s***”.

The 52-year-old former tailor, who is now one of the judges on the BBC’s ‘The Great British Sewing Bee’, blasted the quality of today’s clothes and homes as he launched his book ‘Less: Stop Buying So Much Rubbish’.

He said at his promotional event at a Waterstones bookshop in Leeds: “This is what’s happened in clothing, in footwear, in the homes that we live in. Our homes are built with s***, because people can make more money.

“Does that make our lives any ­better? Does it b*******. Clothes haven’t got cheaper, they’ve just got worse.

“In the process, we’ve binned five and a half million jobs making these things well, and it’s absolutely killed communities.”

He also hit out at the quality of Marks and Spencer’s clothes offerings while reminiscing about how great they used to be in the 1980s.

Patrick added: “The jumpers that I bought from Marks and Spencer in the 80s, I’ve still got some of them.

“They’re brilliant. And the jumpers that you buy now, that are £30 from Marks and Spencer, they’re total s***.

“They’re not the same thing.”

Patrick said he realised the M and S output had gone downhill after the ‘Sewing Bee’ production team bought him a pair of socks from its store nearby where the show was being shot.

Patrick said: “They went to everybody’s favourite high street store, that used to sell on the basis of quality and value, and they bought me their Autograph socks, which are supposed to be their best socks.

“And I put these socks on, I was like… is this what people wear on their feet now? They felt like tights. They were thin and sort of synthetic-y and flabby and horrible.”