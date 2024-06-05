Nemo is set to wear "one of the biggest inflatable dresses ever" at a performance in London.

Nemo's grand outfit will be 'half the size of a bus'

The 'Eurovision Song Contest' winner - whose full name is Nemo Mettler - is set to play this weekend at the Royal Academy of Arts for fashion label Harri's upcoming presentation, and the brand has created a special ensemble for the event.

Founder Harikrishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai told Women's Wear Daily: "This couture piece was meticulously handcrafted for more than 300 hours by six people.

"It is quite an enormous piece, probably as big as half the size of a bus."

Swiss singer Nemo - who is nonbinary - will perform their Eurovision winning song 'The Code' in London for the first time at the Benjamin West Lecture Theatre.

Meanwhile, the designer behind Sam Smith's bouncy latex suit at last year's Brit Awards described the musician as "the perfect choice" to "push the boundaries of fashion".

He said: "I constantly get inspired by performance, movement and sculpture. I always strive to create nonconforming, genre-bending, authentic pieces of work that push the boundaries of fashion.

"Therefore, I wanted to work with someone who aligns with my vision and sensibilities. Nemo was undoubtedly the perfect choice.

"Their personality and philosophy stand to defy the constructs, and their music is iconic. A talented artist with strong ideologies perfectly reflects everything that we do here at Harri."

The designer explained that the church-like aura and huge scale of the room influenced Nemo's dress.

He added: "The white walls and circular benches are reminiscent of a church, evoking a sense of inner tranquillity found in a spiritual sanctuary."