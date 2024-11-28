Joey King "really loved" shaving her head.

The 25-year-old actress has dyed her hair numerous times over the years but had her long locks shorn off so she could play the role of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu series 'The Act' in 2019 and found afterward that her bald look allowed her to "experiment" with her looks in other ways that she couldn't before.

She told Glamour UK: "I kind of do anything and everything. I've dyed my hair so many times, I've done so many different makeup looks. I really loved shaving my head. I couldn't hide behind my hair to feel pretty, so I was able to kind of experiment more with makeup looks that made me feel bolder or beautiful. I really, really enjoyed that because I kind of just had my face as my canvas."

But the 'Kissing Booth' star - who also shaved her head for 'The Dark Knight' and 'Wish I Was Here' noted that these days she doesn't feel the need to wear makeup every day, although whenever she does she just opts for a"a bit of foundation and some nice contour" before making a public appearance.

She said: "I used to do a full face of makeup everyday and I realised that, as much as I love doing that, it takes a long time. I don't wear makeup everyday anymore – I don't really leave the house as much as I used to. I think a signature ‘Joey look' now would probably be a bit of foundation and some nice contour because you always got to have those cheekbones poppin’. I definitely think my signature colour for lips is an orangey, pinky nude – that's my favourite – and then for eyes, I like them a little bronzy, but I also like a little bit of sparkle!"