Elliot Page had never been "excited" by fashion before his Gucci Guilty campaign.

The 36-year-old actor – who came out as transgender in 2020 – featured in his first fragrance campaign alongside A$AP Rocky and Julia Garner earlier this year but explained that the topic had never previously "excited" him that much.

Elliot told Nylon magazine: "This was kind of new to me – and fashion, too.

"I think a lot of clothes before probably weren't that exciting for me and now things are more exciting and I feel more embodied. Getting to learn about and experience that more in a way where I feel more connected to it is definitely a game changer."

The 'Juno' star explained that the experience of being in a "sensual throuple" with the rapper and the 'Ozark' actress was the most enjoyable part of the campaign.

He said: "I think having the opportunity to work with Julia and Rocky – two people I'm a big fan of – and to create something that was about being yourself, about feeling free to play, and being in the moment and letting it all go – but also caring for one another. I can't speak more highly of them.

"I liked creating something that did feel really free and open, and getting to explore this sensual throuple relationship with them. I haven't seen too much of that before and that to me is a cool part of this whole thing.

"When the three of us were just getting to hang out and have fun, that was the highlight for me. We had this seamless connection and spent days together having fun and exploring these characters on some level."