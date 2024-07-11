Kylie Jenner wants her new KHY swimwear line to "cater to everyone".

Kylie Jenner has launched a new swim collection

The 26-year-old reality TV star launched her fashion brand last year selling items from dresses and coats to hoodies and crop tops, and she has now branched out into bikinis by launching the new swim collection this month and Kylie is adamant she worked hard to perfect the "design, quality, fabric and fit" of the pieces to make sure they appeal to a large audience.

In a statement, she explained: "This is the vacation wardrobe of my dreams and I'm so excited to finally share it with everyone.

"We took our time perfecting this collection because, as with anything we launch at KHY, the design, quality, fabric and fit are all super important to me."

The range includes bikinis, one-piece swimsuits and cover-ups and boasts it offers the "ultimate summer wardrobe" with styles including triangle tops and boy short bottoms in fabrics such as ultra-soft modal jersey and sheer mesh available in a palette which ranges from vibrant oranges and red to neutrals such as brown.

Kylie added: "For the swim, we created looks and options for different style and coverage preferences. I wanted to make sure we were catering to everyone.

"For the cover ups, it was important to me that these styles complemented the swim because whenever I’m on vacation or at the beach, what I’m wearing over my swimsuit is basically my whole look for the day."

The collection features 28 pieces which are available in sizes from XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $34 to $88.