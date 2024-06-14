Madelyn Cline quipped that her messy beauty cupboard is enough to put someone in a "coma".

Madelyn Cline has spilled her skincare and beauty secrets

The 'Outer Banks' star, 26, has confessed her beauty products are very "disorganised", though she insists it's "controlled chaos".

The Revlon ambassador told marie claire Australia: "My beauty cupboard would probably send anyone else into a coma because it's so disorganised. But it is a controlled chaos; I know where everything is."

When it comes to beauty inspiration, the 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' actress looks to social media and her mother.

She said: "Social media, classic beauty icons, my mom (She's the queen of self-care) and experimenting on my own. I see makeup as a tool for sell-expression; It's truly about how i feel on the day."

The model also explained how she can feels her "best self" both in glam and on makeup-free days when she's prioritising her skin.

Asked when she feels most beautiful, she said: "When I check in with myself. Some days it looks like just [doing] skincare; other days it looks like high glam. It's really just about doing what you can to feel your best self. Every day is different."

When it comes to look after her skin during filming in the sunshine, Madelyn relies on sunscreen.

She said: "I often have to tweak my routine. It's crucial to keep my skin hydrated and protected. I rely heavily on ... (sunscreen), since we're always in the sun. Deep conditioning hair treatments have also become my new best friend [on set]."