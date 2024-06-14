Skims co-founder Emma Grede feared not going to university would hold her back in life.

Emma Grede thought she would be held back by not having a degree

The 41-year-old businesswoman - who is business with Kim Kardashian and has two other brands - has a net worth of $390 million, as per Forbes, but when she was starting out she feared not having a formal education would limit her career.

She told Stylist magazine: "Thinking there will be limitations on me because of my education. I always had a hang-up because I didn't go to university. But that's not the truth of my life."

During a Q+A, Emma was asked if she prefers to be liked or respected, to which she replied: "Respected. Not everyone will like you and if everyone does, you're probably not doing very much."

One thing Emma wishes she could change is not being on her phone so much.

She said: "Time spent with my phone in my hand."

Emma also revealed that she manifests most days.

As well as Skims, she is the CEO of Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand and she and her husband are investors in Kylie Jenner's fashion line Khy.

She and spouse Jens also have a stake in the luxury cashmere label The Elder Statesman.

Photo: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection