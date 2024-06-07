David Beckham looked dashing in a pair of spectacles as he opened London Fashion Week's event at the Institute of Contemporary Arts.

The 49-year-old retired soccer ace - who is married to fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 50, and has recently announced a partnership with Hugo Boss to create a series of capsule and seasonal collections - rocked a pair of tinted frames to the bash put on by the British Fashion Council (BFC) and alcohol brand 1664 Blanc to celebrate menswear from emerging talent.

In his speech, he said: "I’m so pleased to be able to be here to support the designers and open London Fashion Week today.

"A special moment in the year that marks LFW’s 40th anniversary and celebrates culture, community and creativity.

"Fashion is such an important business for the UK and it’s in my role as Ambassadorial President of the BFC that we focus on boosting support globally for the UK fashion industry by raising the profile of designers and talent that the BFC nurture, and encouraging British manufacturing and building networks and channels to support.

"I have been lucky enough to be part of, and attend, LFW for a number of years and it never fails to amaze me just how incredible the talent in London is and how lucky we are to have access to such a diverse mix of fashion businesses."

He added: "From Savile Row tailors to sportswear, British fashion continues to influence and have an impact worldwide.

"Menswear fashion here in the UK is like no other. Through my work with the BFC, I have had the opportunity to work on BFC initiatives with some of the amazing designers who are leading the way when it comes to innovation in menswear design.

"Foday from Labrum London, Nicholas Daley and Priya Ahluwalia are just a few names that come to mind. The pipeline of talent to the industry is vital to its success so please get involved and support the designers activating across the weekend."

Caroline Rush CBE, Chief Executive of the BFC, said: "Putting a focus on British menswear from emerging talent to established brands to Savile Row is important to our businesses who trade globally.

"Reminding the global fashion community the breadth and depth of British menswear is essential to the next few days."