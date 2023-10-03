London bike riders take to the streets to air their views

Celebrities who love to ride

Would it get you excited about hopping on a bike, if you knew that your favourite celeb was hot for cycling, too? Well, if that is the case, then get ready to pull on your lycra leggings and head for the hills.

What do Jennifer A., J-Lo, Naomi, Matt and Miley have in common ?

Miley Cyrus Liev Naomi & Samuel Kai

J-Lo Jennifer Aniston

Here are just a few celebs that love their bikes: Jennifer Aniston - before her big break on Friends, she worked as a New York bike messenger, and still regularly cycles around town today. Jennifer Lopez – Combining glamour with exercise, J-Lo is often seen riding bikes around NYC and has raced in multiple triathlons. Matt Damon cycles with his family but has also competed in some international events like the Cape Argus Cycle Tour in South Africa. Miley Cyrus can often be seen buzzing around LA on her e-bike, while Naomi Watts is regularly seen ferrying her kids about Kent on her bicycle. You get the picture – some do it for exercise, some for work, some to have time with the family, some to compete, some to look cool, but all seem to have one thing in common: it is fun!

Strengthen your core muscles for a flat tummy

Stronger legs and flatter tummies

Hopping on a bicycle can be good for you for a wealth of reasons. Cycling has loads of cardiovascular benefits and helps to strengthen and define the muscles, for a toned physique. Some people are concerned that cycling could make the legs bulky, but this is a fallacy, and only really competitive cyclists who do resistance training will ‘bulk up’ their legs (by design). Your primary movers are quads, hamstrings, hip flexors and glutes, and the movement is gentle and flowing and puts almost no stress on your joints. You’ll be strengthening your legs in the smoothest way possible. Cycling also improves muscular strength in the lower body: think stronger core muscles… think flatter tummies and trimmer waists.

Albert Einstein Ghandi

Cycling is a gentle full body work-out on the outside, and on the inside, too. As you cycle, your heart rate and blood flow increase, and dopamine and serotonin – the feelgood chemicals – are released, helping to lift your mood and overall energy levels.

Mahatma Ghandi was a cyclist his whole life, and his bicycle became symbolic for his philosophy that espoused a simple way of life, as he cycled to carry out his daily tasks, as well as for pleasure. The elemental joy of riding a bicycle is something we proverbially never forget, and harnessing our own muscle power to move forward can have a profoundly relaxing effect on the mind. Einstein believed cycling was responsible for helping to hatch several of his theories as he found the repetitive movement conducive to thought – something of a meditative action for him.

City cycling saves times and beats congestion, but many cities still need to develop cycle routes

City Cycling makes sense

Cycling has practical value, too. It’s great for the environment (no carbon emissions, congestion, or parking issues). Put a basket on the front of your bike, and even pop one on the back carrier, too, and you’re all set to pick up a few days’ groceries without any trouble. Although we’re just in the starting lane when it comes to making British cities bike friendly, many European cities have designated cycle lanes, routes and even some bicycle-only streets in Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, to mention but a few. Cycling to work through morning traffic in a congested city may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but for those of us who have the nerves to weave our way through the cars, we’re likely to get to work quicker, easier and more cost effectively than many of our harried commuter friends.

This Viking and his bike-mates decided to go for the minimalist look – no lycra required on World Nude Cycling day

Earlier this year, during the World Naked Bike Ride, cyclists rode through London from Tower Hill, through the city ending at Wellington Arch. The global protest movement seeks to celebrate body freedom, raise awareness of the safety and rights of cyclists and protest against the global dependency on oil. The event is staged annually on the same day in cities all around the world and support is growing consistently.

Shop around for the bike you like, because its important to be comfortable on our ride

Shop around for the bike you like

Not only is it a feasible mode of transport, it’s also a sport that is easy to join and enjoy. Of course, just like joining the gym, cycling can become a quick way to spend a fortune on fancy gear. But please don’t go this route. It simply is not necessary. If you want to start off with a shiny new bike, then you can choose from a wide range of affordable (or less affordable, if you prefer) bicycles available at cycle stores or wholesalers. If you’re enterprising enough to shop for a good second-hand bike at local markets, this is a fun way to spend the weekend or scout around your preferred online marketplace.

Here are some basic tips when selecting your bike.

Whilst it looks cool to crouch over like a pro, an upright riding position is more comfortable, so look for a bike that has adjustable saddle and handlebars so you can find your personal comfort zone. A lighter weight frame made of aluminium makes it easier to handle your bike. Check out a sizing-guide online to make sure you bike is right for you – your comfort is key to your success and continued riding pleasure! Gears? Yes, you should have a bicycle with gears because this makes your life a lot easier when going uphill. The question of how many gears is one to which there seem to be as many answers as there are cyclists or hills, so start off easily with a 7- or 11-speed, which should give you a comfortable range for pulling off, a low range for going uphill and a high range to give you more power on the flats. If that sounds too complicated, then just get a basic 3-gear, which should do the trick. Make sure you have an LED light, as the extra friction required to power a dynamo for a more traditional bicycle light just makes you work harder, and it’s really not necessary. When it comes to clothing, don’t allow yourself to get bogged down by the idea of all the paraphernalia you think you will need. The truth is that to enjoy a bicycle ride, your footwear should be stable and protective and your clothing comfortable. Lycra is certainly not a requirement, although – to be fair - in addition to being quite sexy, it fits well, doesn’t chafe and keeps you sweat-free on longer rides. Even though you think it looks goofy (you’re right, it does), wear a cycling helmet – this is the only MUST-HAVE on the list. Head injury is not a joke! Lastly, choose a bike with a comfortable saddle – your bottom will thank you in the long run.

Choose a comfy saddle: now, you’re all set for your bike ride.

By: Aurora Nova