Cecile Peterkin

The economic and social impact of women leaving the workforce, particularly highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, has been profound. According to McKinsey, the pandemic introduced a new economic downturn termed a "shecession," uniquely affecting women by significantly increasing their job vulnerability. The pandemic exacerbated existing gender inequalities in the workplace and at home, creating a scenario where women, especially those with caregiving responsibilities, felt compelled to downshift their careers or exit the workforce entirely​ (McKinsey & Company)​​ (McKinsey & Company)​.

The decision for many women to leave their jobs wasn't solely a response to job losses but also a reflection of deeper systemic issues, such as the lack of support for working parents, especially mothers, and cultural norms that disproportionately assign caregiving responsibilities to women. This has had immediate effects on women's careers and earnings but also longer-term implications for professional advancement and financial security​ (McKinsey & Company)​.

The economic loss due to women exiting the workforce is staggering. According to Oxfam International, women lost $800 billion in income in 2020 alone. This figure not only highlights the direct financial impact on women but also underscores the broader economic consequences, including reduced innovation and participation in the labor market, which ultimately hampers corporate and economic recovery efforts​ (ICPAS)​. This trend, primarily propelled by the need for balancing familial responsibilities and the lack of support in the corporate structure, has sparked a crucial conversation about the future of work and gender equality in the workplace.

Amidst this backdrop, Cecile Peterkin, a seasoned career strategist and the visionary behind Leadership Coaching Centre and ProMentoring, stands out as a beacon of hope and transformation. With over 22 years dedicated to empowering more than a thousand professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs, Peterkin’s mission to unleash unique strengths and encourage purposeful career pivots is more relevant than ever.

Peterkin's journey began with a deep-seated passion for mentoring and a wealth of experience gleaned from 17 years in corporate management. This foundation allowed her to cultivate a dynamic approach to career management, blending traditional strategies with innovative insights. The Leadership Coaching Centre, under her leadership, has evolved into a pivotal platform for mid-career professionals, executives, and anyone in between, seeking not just career advancement but a meaningful redirection of their professional trajectories.

Her accomplishments speak volumes. Peterkin’s expertise has not only graced television networks such as Global News, BNN, and CTS but also featured in esteemed publications including The Wall Street Journal, The Globe and Mail, and Canadian Living. This wide-reaching recognition is a testament to her profound impact on career management discourse and practice.

Peterkin’s approach is holistic and deeply introspective. She urges professionals to awaken to their potential and confront the pressing questions that steer them away from their purpose. Her philosophy extends beyond the confines of career growth to encompass lifelong learning, active engagement, and community involvement. By advocating for networking beyond one's field, embracing mentorship, and volunteering on non-profit boards, Peterkin not only shapes leaders but also enriches the societal fabric.

Her insights into becoming a thought leader are particularly compelling in today's fast-paced and ever-changing world. She emphasizes the importance of expanding one's knowledge horizon, leveraging meetings for learning opportunities, and assessing one's Emotional Quotient (EQ) to enhance leadership qualities. Moreover, Peterkin's strategies for female career advancement—ranging from understanding salary ranges and managing up to volunteering for challenging assignments—offer a roadmap for women navigating the complexities of the corporate sphere.

Self-leadership, according to Peterkin, is the cornerstone of professional success. She advocates for robust self-management practices, including managing one's emotions, unlocking team potential, prioritizing tasks effectively, and ensuring a balanced personal life. These principles not only guide individuals towards better career outcomes but also towards a more fulfilled and balanced existence.

In her pursuit to bridge the gap between potential and achievement, Peterkin has contributed immensely to the community, especially in Toronto. Her volunteer work and commitment to youth mentorship highlight her belief in the power of giving back and fostering the next generation of leaders.

Cecile Peterkin’s legacy is not merely in the careers she has helped pivot or the professionals she has empowered. It lies in her unwavering belief in the potential of every individual to lead with purpose, make impactful decisions, and leave a lasting legacy. Her work, characterized by compassion, innovation, and strategic foresight, continues to inspire those on the brink of career transitions to pivot with purpose and stride confidently towards their envisioned future.

In a world where the professional landscape is continually evolving, Cecile Peterkin's message is clear: Embrace change, harness your unique strengths, and pivot towards a career that not only meets but surpasses your aspirations. Through her visionary leadership at Leadership Coaching Centre, Peterkin is not just transforming careers; she's reshaping the very essence of professional growth and fulfillment.