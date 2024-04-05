Introduction

Toyota Land Cruiser - Light Duty

The all-new Land Cruiser 250 is the latest generation of a model that across more than 70 years has built an unrivalled reputation for strength, reliability and the ability to cope with the harshest conditions, in all parts of the globe

Today more than ever, the Land Cruiser is designed to be a vehicle you can rely on to take you anywhere and everywhere, and bring you back safe and sound.

The Land Cruiser family has evolved down the years into three parallel series:

The Station Wagon: represented by today’s 300-series, which is available in world regions including Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.

The Heavy Duty: the world famous 70-series which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, available in African, Middle Eastern and Pacific markets.

The Light Duty: the range that includes the all-new 250-series, the principal model for Europe.

The Light Duty

The first Light Duty model (also known as the “Prado” in some regions) joined the global Land Cruiser range in 1985. Since that time, its evolution has seen it move closer in character to the more luxurious and larger Land Cruiser 300. Development of the 2024 250-series model has seen a conscious decision to bring the Land Cruiser back to its origins, focusing on its fundamental quality as a practical and affordable vehicle.

Chief Engineer Keita Moritsu explains: “We have changed our perception and believe that this Land Cruiser model should be offered as a practical and affordable off-roader. We resolved that going back to our roots would be core to the Land Cruiser brand going forward.”

The result is an all-new model that offers strong, authentic off-road performance, underpinned by its new GA-F platform and frame; excellent functionality for carrying passengers and cargo; enhanced visibility for the driver; and simplicity, with parts designed to be easy to repair or replace with customised items.

The “back to origins” quality is also evident in the vehicle design, which fuses Land Cruiser heritage with modernity. The robust styling projects reliability, a timeless look and the kind of functional solid quality associated with the best professional tools.

“This is not simply a homage,” says Chief Designer Yoshito Watanabe. “It interprets these elements in a modern design that evokes the essence of Land Cruiser.”

THE LAND CRUISER HERITAGE

The Land Cruiser was born 72 years ago as the “Toyota BJ”, on 1 August, 1951. Shortly afterwards it demonstrated its strength and capabilities by becoming the first vehicle to successfully climb to the sixth station on the slopes of Mount Fuji.

It’s perhaps no surprise that its enduring worldwide reputation has made it one of Toyota’s best-selling models, with 11.3 million sales to date*, across more than 170 countries and regions.

DESIGN: TRADITION BLENDED WITH MODERNITY

Design expresses authentic off-roader performance in a fusion of heritage and modernity

Silhouette and vehicle proportions reference Land Cruiser’s design heritage

Measures adopted to secure excellent view for the driver, including a bonnet with raised corners and lowered central section

Powerful frontal design with classic TOYOTA emblem

Body shaped to help avoid damage in harsh conditions; parts designed to be easily replaced

Interior presents a functional yet high-quality design with customisable digital instrument display and latest Toyota multimedia package

Seating for up to seven on board, with generous load space provision

POWERTRAIN RESPONSE, CONTROL AND EFFICIENCY

2.8-litre turbodiesel engine with 201bhp/204 DIN hp/150kW, re-engineered for driveability and efficiency

New eight-speed automatic transmission

48V mild hybrid electric model to join the Land Cruiser 250 range during 2025

Permanent all-wheel drive

ON AND OFF-ROAD STABILITY, CONTROL AND CONFIDENCE

Handling capabilities designed-in to ensure highest levels of off-road performance

Composed, comfortable and easy to manoeuvre on-road

New GA-F body-on-frame provides essential strength and rigidity

First Land Cruiser to adopt electric power steering

World-first Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism to unlock front anti-roll bar and gain increased wheel articulation

Multi-Terrain Select and Multi-Terrain Monitor help the driver negotiate challenging conditions

QUIETNESS, COMFORT AND SAFETY