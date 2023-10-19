Prices and equipment specifications for the radically styled all-new Toyota C-HR have been released, ready for the model’s UK arrival in January 2024.

Radically styled all-new Toyota C-HR

The initial line-up for the mid-size SUV features 1.8 and 2.0-litre hybrid versions, while a 2.0-litre plug-in hybrid electric C-HR will to join the range in spring next year.

The new model presents an even more dramatic coupe-like design setting the car apart from all other SUVs. It also raises the bar in terms of equipment and safety features.

The climate control system incorporates nanoe-X air quality technology to combat viruses, bacteria and odours in the cabin. Other advanced features available include a new panoramic roof with thermal glass, and a digital rear-view mirror.

Model range and specification highlights

The Toyota C-HR range comprises four grades – Icon, Design, Excel and GR Sport and, for a limited time, Premiere Edition.

The Icon grade features 17-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, powered door mirrors with auto-folding function, a power-operated back door and the signature Toyota C-HR rear light bar.

The seats have a cloth upholstery and there is a seven-inch digital driver’s instrument display (combimeter) and Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with eight-inch touchscreen. Convenience details include smart entry, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic wipers, cloud-based navigation, wireless smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) and a front USB-C device charging port.

The safety and assistance package includes the latest, third generation Toyota Safety Sense with functions including Pre-Crash System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Road Sign Assist and Automatic High Beam. In addition, there is a Blind Spot Monitor which links to Safe Exit Assist to help prevent doors being opened into the path of vehicles approaching from the rear.

Design grade has 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and parking sensors with automatic brake function. The front seats have integrated heaters and the air conditioning can be adjusted for left and right zones. There is a 12.3-inch customisable driver’s instrument display, 12.3-inch Toyota Smart Connect+ with navigation, front and rear USB-C ports and a wireless phone charger. A Skyview panoramic roof with thermal glass and bi-tone paint finish can be specified as options.

The Toyota C-HR Excel moves things to a higher level: 19-inch machined alloys, bi-tone exterior paintwork, front sports seats with suede-effect upholstery, ambient interior lighting with a wide choice of colour settings and a panoramic roof. A Panoramic View Monitor provides 360-degree imaging of the car’s immediate surroundings for safe and accurate manoeuvring and the Toyota Safety Sense package is extended with Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert and Adaptive High-beam System headlights. Cornering lights and a driver monitor camera are also provided, while the options list includes a premium JBL audio system and a Tech Pack comprising a digital key, head-up display and digital rear-view mirror.

The GR Sport grade styling is inspired by Toyota Gazoo Racing, including 20-inch machined GR Sport alloys, head-up display and JBL audio. A Premium Pack option includes panoramic roof, digital key, digital key, digital rear-view mirror, cornering lights, head-up display and Adaptive High-beam System. There is also the choice of a Safety Pack with driver monitor camera, Adaptive High-beam System with automatic levelling, cornering lights, digital rear-view mirror, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic View Monitor and Front Cross Traffic Alert.

The exclusive Premiere Edition has all the standard and optional Excel features plus leather seat upholstery and a bi-tone exterior in an exclusive combination of Sulfur metallic with Astral Black roof and rear quarters.

Prices

Model Powertrain OTR Price

Icon 1.8 Electric Hybrid £32,290

Design 1.8 Hybrid Electric £34,685

Excel 1.8 Hybrid Electric £38,150

GR Sport 2.0 Hybrid Electric £40,645

Premier Edition 2.0 Hybrid Electric £42,720