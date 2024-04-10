Say your prayers as writer-director Elliot Goldner’s chiller The Borderlands is set to strike fear into your very soul, as this acclaimed British horror classic comes to Limited Edition Blu-ray from Second Sight Films. The brand- new set arrives on 8 April 2024 and comes complete with a host of fascinating special features, it will also be available in a standard edition.

Borderlands

When frequent strange happenings are reported at a thirteenth century church in rural Devon, a small team of Vatican investigators are sent in to try and demystify the unusual goings on... But what they discover is more disturbing than they could ever imagine.

Acclaim for The Borderlands (aka Final Prayer in the US) has been wide reaching, with some drawing comparisons to not only horror classics, such as The Omen, The Exorcist and The Wicker Man (The Independent) as well as Blair Witch and Kill List, but the surprising too: sitcom Peep Show (The Guardian). With Goldner’s sharp script and some brilliant special effects, the film really does bring its own brilliant spin to the found footage horror genre.

Lauded for its humour and creepy location by many, with Evening Standard noting ‘The banter between Robin Hill (Kill List, Down Terrace) and Gordon Kennedy (The Halycon, Robin Hood) cynical Scot is funny and

unsettling. And the stark church is a winner’, the film makes for a unique and terrifying watch.

The Limited Edition set is presented in a stunning rigid slipcase with new artwork by Christopher Shy and comes complete with a brand new audio commentary from Robin Hill, Gordon Kennedy, producer Jennifer Handorf and special effects designer Dan Martin, as well as new interviews, archive behind-the-scenes featurette and 70-page book with brand-news essays. Please see full list below.

Take your pew in The Borderlands for a ‘homegrown ghost-hunting creepfest... with a claustrophobic final act... properly alarming scary fare’ (The Observer).

Special Features include

New audio commentary by actors Robin Hill and Gordon Kennedy, producer Jennifer Handorf and special effects designer Dan Martin

Dressed the Part: a new interview with Robin Hill and Gordon Kennedy

Losing Faith: a new interview with Jennifer Handorf

Monster Goo: a new interview with Dan Martin

Archive featurette: Behind the Scenes

Limited Edition Contents Rigid slipcase with new artwork by Christopher Shy

70-page book with new essays by Tim Coleman, Martyn Conterio, Shellie McMurdo and Johnny Walker

Six collectors' art cards

Release Date: 15th April 2024

The Borderlands Limited Edition Blu-ray Box set Cat No:2NDBR4212 Cert 15

The Borderlands Standard Blu-ray Cat.No.: 2NDBR4213 Cert:15

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

