Shepka Productions, in partnership with Flickering Myth, are delighted to announce the release of new chilling, gothic horror The Baby in the Basket. The feature will be available on Digital in the UK and USA, and on DVD (UK only) from February 17th.

The Baby in the Basket features a stellar cast of horror favourites including Amber Doig-Thorne (Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey), Michaela Longden (How to Kill Monsters), Elle O'Hara (Cara), Lisa Riesner (No Dogs Allowed) and Nathan Shepka (Dead Before They Wake). Also starring veteran British talent Annabelle Lanyon (Legend), with Maryam d’Abo (The Living Daylights) and Paul Barber (The Full Monty).

It’s 1944 and World War Two rages on. The sisters of St. Augustine’s, a convent on a remote Scottish island, are preparing for an incoming storm. One night a cloaked figure leaves a baby in a basket and disappears, never to be seen again.

The nuns take in the boy, and agree to look after him until the storm passes when they will take the child to the mainland for permanent care. However, after a night under their watch, unsettling things begin to happen with the newest addition to the convent. Sister Agnes (Amber Doig-Thorne) suspects the child is the spawn of Satan, causing her to be locked away for fear that she's been driven mad by the isolation.

But increasingly strange occurrences lead the sisters to question their faith and everything they believe, they wonder has Sister Agnes fallen victim to the desolation of the remote island setting or was there really weight in her suspicions?

The Baby in the Basket is directed by Nathan Shepka and Andy Crane from a script written by Tom Jolliffe (Cinderella's Revenge, Renegades).

The film is produced by Shepka Productions, Flickering Myth, and Hidden Ridge Productions, in association with Jolliffe Productions and Nerdly UK.

The Baby in the Basket will be available to own or rent on digital download in the UK and US and to own on DVD (for the UK only) from 17th February

by Natalie key for www.femalefirst.co.uk

