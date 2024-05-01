One of the notorious 1980s video nasties Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker has been lauded as ‘Brilliantly insane’ (Cool Ass Cinema) and a ‘horror gem, well-crafted, ripe for analysis… should not go overlooked (Bloody Disgusting) and now, thanks to Severin Films, you can witness the film like never before. The company announces a brand-new Special Edition Dual 4K UHD and Blu-ray is set for its UK release on 13 May 2024.

Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker

In a surprising change of direction, William Asher – veteran of gentle TV delights such as I Love Lucy and Bewitched – directed one of the most joltingly brutal, psychosexual shockers of the ‘80s, the eye-poppingly violent and demented Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker, which can now be experienced for the first time ever in UHD.

This controversial horror stars character actor Susan Tyrrell (Fat City, Cry-Baby) in ‘a show-stealing performance’ (Bloody Disgusting), as the insanely brilliant lead Cheryl Roberts, who will stop at nothing to ensure her nephew, high-school student Billy Lynch (Jimmy McNichol – Smoky Bites the Dust, California Cowboys), never returns to his parents’ home.

Following a devastating car ‘accident’, Billy is forced to live with his strangely overprotective psychotic aunt, who soon becomes implicated in a grisly murder that sees a police investigation led by an equally unhinged police detective (Bo Svenson – Inglorious Basterds, Kill Bill: Vol. 2). Seven times Emmy® nominee Julia Duffy (Palm Royale, Scream Queens, Newhart) and Bill Paxton (Aliens, Apollo 13, Twister), in one of his first film roles, also star in this ‘jaw-dropping hunk of genre insanity’ (Pop Culture Beast).

The former DPP 39 Video Nasty – also known as Night Warning – is now scanned in 4K from the negative with hours of new Special Features including new audio commentaries and is presented in a stunning new slip case.

Meet the Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker as Severin Films bakes up this this must-own physical release.

SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Star Jimmy McNichol

Audio Commentary with Co-Writer/Producer Steve Breimer And Co-Writer Alan Jay Glueckman, Moderated By Mondo Digital’s Nathaniel Thompson

Audio Commentary with Co-Producer and Unit Production Manager Eugene Mazzola

Extreme Prejudice – Interview with actor Bo Svenson

Point and Shoot – Interview with Director of Photography Robbie Greenberg

Family Dynamics – Interview with Editor Ted Nicolaou

Cast and Crew Interviews with actors Jimmy McNichol, Susan Tyrrell and Steve Eastin, Make-Up Artist Allan A. Apone and Producer Steve Breimer

Trailer

TV Spot

Title: Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker Special Edition UHD/Blu-ray Release Date: 13 May 2024 Cat No: SEVU8791 Run time: 93 mins

Title: Butcher Baker Nightmare Maker Standard Blu-ray Release Date: 13 May 2024 Cat No: SEVBD8807 Run time: 93 mins

