Experience history like never before with an unforgettable journey through one of the most pivotal moments of the 20th century, D-Day. Marking the 80th anniversary of this important event that led to the end of the Second World War, Bruce Vigar (The Flying Scotsman 100th Anniversary) directs a fascinating new feature documentary D-Day 80th Anniversary, which comes to DVD and digital on 27 May, courtesy of Reel 2 Reel Films.

D-Day 80th Anniversary

On June 6, 1944, the Allied Forces executed Operation Overlord, the largest seaborne invasion in history, storming the beaches of Normandy. This significant event, known as D-Day, liberated France and Western Europe and played a vital role in bringing an end to World War II.

This eye-opening film, which will appeal to audiences of all ages, offers an enthralling exploration of Operation Overlord's planning, execution and aftermath. Featuring interviews with military experts, esteemed historians, eyewitnesses and rare archival footage, it sheds light on the strategic decisions, heroic acts and human sacrifices that defined this momentous day.

A powerful testament to those who fought for their country, the lives lost and the bravery, sacrifice and unity of nations in the face of adversity, D-Day 80th Anniversary offers a fresh perspective on a chapter of history that continues to resonate today – ensuring its legacy endures for generations to come.

On DVD and digital 27 May 2024 from Reel2Reel Films