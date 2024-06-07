E.T. was a big film in our house as I was growing up and it will always have a very special place in my film collection.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

It was back in 1982 when E.T. hit the big screen and was the first film for Spielberg since the success of Raiders of the Lost Ark. This was the first time that he had tackled a children's movie and was a major change for the filmmaker, who had already enjoyed success with Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

E.T. may have been a departure for Spielberg but, for me, this movie is his greatest moment as a director. This is a movie that has well and truly stood the test of time and remains a powerful watch, no matter how old you are. Seriously, the end makes me cry every single time even though I know exactly what is coming.

Of course, E.T. is a wonderful sci-fi movie and there is plenty to keep fans of this genre happy, but more than that, E.T. is a terrific portrait of childhood. Spielberg captures the wonder, innocence, and acceptance of childhood. Elliot, Michael, and Gertie all accept E.T. for who he is and are not bothered by the differences between them. This was also one of the films that launched Drew Barrymore's career at the tender age of seven years old.

E.T. becomes a movie that is not so much about an alien, but more about acceptance, tolerance, and friendship. It is these themes that have made this such an enduring movie, as they are relevant and relatable today as they were when the film was first released.

I love the fact that Spielberg put these themes at the very heart of his film and it is this that makes it such an emotional ride for the audience. In fact, I have found E.T. a more emotional watch, as I have got older and fully understand some of the film's themes and ideas more.

However, it is not just the story that makes E.T. the film it is, as it also looks fantastic. The iconic bike ride scene remains a highlight of the movie and no matter how many times I sees the bikes fly in front of the moon, my hear still soars at this beautiful imagery.

E.T. was both a critical and commercial smash upon released and went on to be the highest grossing film of the eighties. It is also one of the most enduring movies from this decade and still thrills audiences today.

Spielberg has been behind some truly wonderful movies of the years, from blockbusters, to drama and war films. For me, E.T. remains one of his greatest film achievements and most powerful movies.

The film is now over 40 years old and whilst various sequel and remake rumours have been thrown around on the internet, so far all have been found to be fake and in this scenario, leaving the original as a standalone piece might just be the best result.

by Helen Earnshaw for www.femalefirst.co.uk

