ALL CREATURES GREAT & SMALL SERIES ONE – FOUR BOX SET DVD AV3752 RRP £74.99

The charming, much-loved All Creatures Great & Small, based on the hugely popular novels of James Herriot (aka James Alfred Wight OBE), follows the veterinary adventures, budding romances, and local life in Darrowby, Yorkshire, where treating the animals is as much about looking out for their owners: there are plenty of challenges to meet and life-affirming lessons to learn along the way. Starring an all-star cast including Rachael Shenton, Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Matthew Lewis and Callum Woodhouse this charming Box set and Christmas special are perfect for a festive binge-watch.

CREEPSHOW SEASON ONE – FOUR BOX SET DVD AV3761 RRP £84.99 BLU-RAY AB2079 RRP £99.99

Creepshow comic books come to life in an anthology series of terrifying tales based on the 80s cult classic from horror dream team, George A. Romero and Stephen King. There’s haunted dollhouses, werewolves, murderous goblins, villainous trick-or-treaters and more... This gorgeously gruesome series is perfect for those seeking some fun and festive frights.

DALGLIESH SERIES ONE & TWO BOX SET DVD AV3734 RRP £44.99

In this hugely popular TV series, based on renowned author P.D. James’ detective novels, Bertie Carvel stars as unflappable and scrupulous detective Adam Dalgliesh, solving strange mysteries in 1970s London, including cases such as a student nurse poisoned during training, a homeless man and a retired Tory politician found dead with their throats slashed in a London church and a very suspicious death at a mysterious disability care home.

DARK WINDS SEASON ONE DVD AV3759 RRP £24.99 BLU-RAY AB2077 RRP £29.99

This atmospheric new crime thriller set in the 1970s Southwest sees taciturn Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) and his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), navigate a web of seemingly unrelated crimes, including a brutal indigenous family murder and an elaborate armoured vehicle robbery. Based on Tony Hillerman’s best-selling mystery novel series, this enthralling series shines an important and refreshing light on a rarely seen culture and is a must watch.

DETECTORISTS COMPLETE COLLECTION DVD AV3752

This BAFTA award-winning comedy series written by and starring Mackenzie Crook alongside Toby Jones, as two friends who share a devotion to metal detecting will entertain the whole family. With their eyes on a particular plot of land, they both dream of the one big find which would bring history to life and change their lives in the process. Discover comedy gold with this hugely acclaimed series. This Complete Box set contains series one to three, along with the 2022 Christmas Movie Special.

DOC MARTIN SERIES COMPLETE BOX SET INC. FINALE DVD AV3715 RRP £99.99 DVD AV3715 RRP £99.99

Martin Clunes stars as everyone’s favourite curmudgeonly medic Doc Martin in this much-loved comedy drama. With a brusque bedside manner and a phobia of blood, he continues to treat and challenge the community of the idyllic hamlet of Portwenn in Cornwall. Relive all your favourite moments with more than 50 hours of medical mayhem.

FOYLE’S WAR COMPLETE COLLECTION – REMASTERED DVD AV3558 RRP: £79.99

This collectable Box set features every episode of the acclaimed television series digitally remastered, along with a rich array of extras, including behind-the-scenes features and cast and crew interviews. Michael Kitchen is Detective Chief Superintendent Foyle, a hard- working policeman in Hastings during the Second World War. Anxious to join the war effort, he has repeatedly had his applications turned down and has returned to the South Coast side-lined and frustrated; but it soon becomes apparent that his detective skills are vitally needed on the Home Front.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE SEASON ONE DVD AV3749 BLU-RAY AB2075

Sink your teeth into Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, a gripping adaptation that breathes new life into Rice's gothic novel. Starring Jacob Anderson, Eric Bogosian, and Sam Reid, the series follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac's recounting of his afterlife in 20th-century New Orleans.

LONDON KILLS SERIES ONE – FOUR COMPLETE BOX SET DVD AV3741 RRP £69.99

Hit detective series from crime TV maestro Paul Marquess (The Bill, Suspects) follows DI David Bradford (Hugo Speer) as he leads an elite murder squad – DS Vivienne Cole (Sharon Small), DC Rob Brady (Bailey Patrick) and DC Billie Fitzgerald (Tori Allen-Martin) – taking on the capital’s worst crimes.

MIDSOMER MURDERS COMPLETE SERIES TWENTY-TWO DVD AV3656 RRP £29.99

The longest-running detective drama in the UK and one of our best-loved mystery series, the 22nd instalment of this hit series sees Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Winter (Nick Hendrix) back on the case tackling curious crimes in the idyllic and picturesque setting of Midsomer, where beneath the tranquil exterior of country life, a sinister propensity for killing lurks.

MRS SIDHU INVESTIAGTES SERIES ONE DVD AV3745 RRP £24.99

Meera Syal stars as the inquisitive Mrs. Sidhu – an Indian ‘aunty’ and caterer from Slough who has a unique approach to solving crime alongside Inspector Burton – played by TV favourite Craig Parkinson. This fantastic, feel-good crime drama offers a fresh, witty take on mysteries and is great for some light-hearted family viewing.

MY LIFE IS MURDER SERIES ONE – THREE BOX SET DVD AV3757 RRP £54.99

Award-winning actor and screen favourite Lucy Lawless stars as Alexa Crowe, the tenacious and unapologetic retired cop turned private detective who always brings her dry wit and brash style to her investigations in this hugely entertaining mystery series and one of Australia’s most popular crime dramas.

SIGNORA VOLPE SERIES ONE DVD AV3758 RRP £24.99

Emilia Fox stars as a spy turned sleuth, solving crimes in the heart of sunny and scenic Umbria in this action-packed crime drama. With a sensationally strong and savvy lead and superb vistas, this must-see drama is perfect for those seeking some escapist charm this winter.

THE CHELSEA DETECTIVE SERIES ONE DVD AV3753 RRP £24.99

TV favourite Adrian Scarborough stars as DI Max Arnold – AKA The Chelsea Detective – a down-to-earth, wily and wise detective with no shortage of crimes to solve in London’s beautiful – yet brutal – borough. This addictively good police procedural showcases witty humour, charming characters and spectacular city sights.

THE GOOD LIFE COMPLETE COLLECTION DVD AV3274 RRP £24.99

One of the best-loved and best-selling sitcoms ever made: this is The Good Life. On his 40th birthday, Tom Good (Richard Briers) decides that he’s had enough of the rat race and that he and his wife, Barbara (Felicity Kendal), should become self-sufficient. Overnight, they begin to convert their suburban garden into a farm, complete with crops, pigs and chickens, homemade beer and more. But their choice of lifestyle doesn’t exactly fit in with the neighbours... This set features every episode, along with the 1977 Christmas Special and the 1978 Royal Command Performance.

THE MADAME BLANC MYSTERIES SERIES 1 & 2 BOX SET DVD AV3726 RRP £39.99

This delightful murder mystery series, co-created by and featuring Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, centres around antiques dealer- turned-sleuth Jean White (Lindsay), captivating audiences with its blend of heart-warming characters, engaging storylines, and a touch of humour, it offers a much-needed dose of entertainment during the chilly winter months.

