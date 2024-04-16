An aspiring reality star’s quest for fame collides with true love and leads him on a path of destruction in a powerful new film with a stellar cast of rising stars and great British acting talent

Look To The Light

Look To The Light is a brand new poignant and relevant feature that shines a light on young love, the challenges of growing up in the modern world and the dark underbelly of reality TV's glossy appeal. This bold directorial debut from Christopher Manoe dives into some of today’s most pressing issues, including the power of social media culture and young adults’ mental health struggles.

Starring: Lucy Benjamin (EastEnders, Detectorists), Mark Moraghan (Cockney and Scouse, Holby City, Brookside, The Bill), Kele Le Roc (Double MOBO Award Winning singer), Charlie Goddard (Barbie), Lily Blunsom-Washbrook (Almost Never) Rachel Muldoon (Rocketman, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!), Michael Crawshaw (The Overtones, Solitary Confinement) Sharon Duce (Coronation Street, Emmerdale)

Boasting powerful performances from rising stars Charlie Goddard and Lily Blunsom Washbrook alongside a fantastic line- up of British favourites, the film, produced by Q Film and Agency 105, is set for its UK debut on digital this May, courtesy of Homesick Angel Ltd.

Wannabe influencer Eddie Reynolds’ (Charlie Goddard) world is turned upside down when he’s chosen to take part in primetime reality TV Show Love on the Rocks. With sudden stardom calling and increasing pressure from his peers and parents, mum Elaine (Lucy Benjamin) and dad Martin (Mark Moraghan) mounting, he decides it’s time to end his relationship with devoted girlfriend Lauren (Lily Blunsom-Washbrook) and focus on pursuing his dream.

In the first in a string of devastating decisions, this path sends Eddie's destiny spiralling towards a tragic future. Will he realise the true cost of fame before it's too late? Shedding light on the pitfalls of prioritising superficial validation over authentic relationships, this enthralling and thought- provoking film shines a light on the darker side of celebrity culture.

Stardom comes at a shattering cost in Look To The Light.

On UK digital 27 May 2024

For more information please visit: Instagram



