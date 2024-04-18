Love, Courage And The Battle Of Bushy Run is a fascinating true story that you’ve probably never heard of... until now. Set for its UK premiere this May, this powerful new historical epic is set to shine a light on the momentous battle that changed the course of American history and forged a nation.

Colonel Henry Bouquet

Based on C. M. Bomberger’s novel The Battle Of Bushy Run, this important saga has been brought to the big screen thanks to his son Col. A. Hess Bomberger II a decorated American WWII veteran, who was determined to bring his father’s book to life. He finally got to see the finished film before sadly passing away last year at the age of 101, making the feature all the more poignant.

With captivating performances from leading man Tom Connolly alongside a stellar ensemble cast, the film, directed by Dave Alan Johnson (Christmas with Tucker, Sue Thomas F.B.Eye) and Larry A. McLean (Pacific Rim, The Unhealer), is set for its digital release on 13 May 2024 from Trinity Creative.

EFG-Renascence Production’s principals Solomon J. LeFlore and Susan Gee are executive producers for the film and responsible for its worldwide sales and distribution. LeFlore, who facilitated the Trinity Creative agreement for UK rights, sees Love, Courage And The Battle Of Bushy Run like other successful

heroic historical-action-dramas such as Dances With Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans and The Patriot.

The year is 1763 and following Britain's victory over France in the Seven Years’ War, tension is mounting in the American Colonies. With the departure of French troops, the native population fear British retaliation and under the leadership of Ottawa Chief Pontiac, start a violent siege at Fort Pitt, Pennsylvania.

Colonel Henry Bouquet shooting

Determined to save their settlement and the hundreds of men, women and children trapped within and facing certain death, the courageous Colonel Henry Bouquet (Connolly) decides to do whatever it takes to save them.

He enlists anyone and everyone he can, forming an army that sees brave and fearless Scottish Highlanders, British soldiers and American volunteers stand side by side as they set forth in an epic battle... a war that made a great impact on the nation, laying the groundwork for more open communication.

Heroes on horseback

who is on the prowl

Told with sensitivity and nuance, the film emphasises the human cost of war, the complexity of history and reminds us that heroes come in all forms.

With astounding battle scenes, epic action and fantastic performances, Love, Courage And The Battle Of Bushy Run is a timeless tale of sacrifice and bravery.

Cast

Tom Connolly (Lost, The Chosen), Rachele Schank (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Sex Lives of College Girls), John Michael Finley (I Can Only Imagine), Adam Baldwin (Full Metal Jacket, Independence Day), Edward Gelhaus (Quantum Leap, Animal Kingdom), Jackson Hurst (The Mist), Chris Mayers (Ozark, Atlanta), Rachel Hendrix (Creepshow), Julian Curtis (Are You Afraid Of The Dark?), Delno Ebi (The Contested Plains, Lord Finn)

From Trinity Creative Historical Dramas released 13th May 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

find me on and follow me on