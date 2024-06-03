Daryl McCormack has been cast in 'Knives Out 3'.

Daryl McCormack cast in Knives Out 3

The 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande' star has been added to the cast for the upcoming Netflix movie 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery', which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc.

McCormack will join Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis in the ensemble cast.

Rian Johnson will return to write and direct the movie, which will go into production this summer and is set for release in 2025.

Plot details on the film remain a secret but Rian recently gave fans a teaser of what to expect in a social media post.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' director wrote on X: "I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There’s a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies.

"We’re about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I’m very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it’s going. (sic)"

Netflix acquired the rights to the second and third 'Knives Out' films in a $450 million deal in 2021 but Johnson has claimed that even more movies could be made as long he and Craig remain interested in the franchise.

He told Total Film magazine: "As long as the two of us are still having fun, and as long as we can continue to make these truly new experiences each time, and find new ways to challenge ourselves.

"The second we feel like we're repeating ourselves, or just turning a crank on a machine, we'll stop. Because to me, the whole conception of this whole series is the same way Agatha Christie did it with her books – we're doing something new and surprising every time."