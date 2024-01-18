David F. Sandberg is to direct a movie adaptation of the PlayStation game 'Until Dawn'.

The 42-year-old filmmaker is attached to helm the picture that has been described as an "R-rated and terrifying love letter to the horror genre".

Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter behind hit horror movies 'It: Chapter Two' and 'The Nun', is penning the latest draft of a script from Blair Butler.

'Until Dawn' was first released in 2015 and centres on eight friends trapped together on a remote mountain retreat who find out that they are not alone. The group must navigate dread and fear if they are to make it through the night unscathed.

Rami Malek and Hayden Panettiere have both starred in motion-capture versions of the game – which turned out to be a surprise hit with critics and earned a number of awards nominations.

Dauberman is producing through his Coin Operated banner under his first look deal with Screen Gems and Sony. Sandberg and Lotta Losten are also producing via their Mangata banner.

The adaptation continues PlayStation Productions increased slate as titles such as 'The Last of Us' and 'Gran Turismo' have been adapted for the big and small screen in recent years.

Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said in a statement: "As our partnership with Sony Pictures continues to grow, we're thrilled to be working on our first movie with Screen Gems.

"'Until Dawn' is a fan favourite PlayStation game that we can't wait to bring to the big screen."