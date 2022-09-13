Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaney have reportedly been cast in 'Priscilla'.

Jacob Elordi will play Elvis Presley

The duo are said to be lined up to play Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla in an upcoming big screen adaption of her memoir 'Elvis and Me'.

Academy Award-winning 'Lost In Translation' filmmaker Sofia Coppola has signed up to direct and write the movie, which will simply be called 'Priscilla'.

The film is set to be shot in Toronto, Canada this autumn, and Coppola will reunite with longtime collaborators for the project, including production designer Tamara Deverell, costume designer Stacey Battat, editor Sarah Flack and cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd.

In her 1985 memoir, Priscilla - who co-wrote the book with Sandra Harmon - told her side of her marriage to the late King of Rock and Roll.

Although most depictions of the 'Suspicious Minds' icon paint him in a more positive light, the book is a more candid depiction from her point of view.

The book covers their relationship from when they first met, with Priscilla was 14 and he was 24, to their later divorce.

It tells her side of their relationship, including suspected affairs on both sides, as well as Elvis' drug problems and more.

Elordi - who has previously appeared in the likes of 'Euphoria', 'The Kissing Booth' trilogy on Netflix and 'Deep Water' - becomes the second actor to play Elvis in recent member after Austin Butler took on the role in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' in this year's biopic drama.

Priscila was played by Olivia DeJonge in the film, with Spaney - known for her roles 'The First Lady', 'Mare of Easttown', 'On the Basis of Sex' and 'Bad Times at the El Royale' - best cast for this latest retelling.