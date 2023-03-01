Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan have been cast in The Weeknd's feature film lead debut.

The singer - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has co-written the screenplay with Reza Fahim with Trey Edward Shuts at the helm, and it will mark his first major movie role.

As reported by Deadline, he'll be joined in the film by the 'Wednesday' star and the 'Banshees of Inisherin' actor.

The project is currently in production, but no name has been revealed and plot details are still being kept under wraps.

It's said while Ortega and Keoghan have each had several offers to consider after both having a big 2022, they were both keen to make this their next project.

Although Tesfaye had a small cameo of himself in 'Uncut Gems', this will mark his feature acting debut in a leading role, while he is also working with Fahim on HBO's 'The Idol', which the star co-created with 'Euphoria' boss Sam Levison.

Keoghan will next be seen in 'Saltburn', a follow-up to Emerald Fennell's 'Promising Young Woman'.

Ortega - who has previously starred in Netflix's 'You' - saw her star rise even higher after taking the lead in 'Wednesday' for the streaming service.

Following the 'Addams Family' spin-off series, she'll be reprising her role as Tara Carpenter in 'Scream VI', which will feature franchise legends Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and Hayden Panettiere (Kirby Reed).

Neve Campbell won't be returning as Sidney Prescott after admitting she didn't feel "valued" by the deal she was offered", but Ortega previously insisted the movie is so action-packed, fans will be distracted from her absence.

She said: "I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character, but I will say there's so much going on in this next one, that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost."