Jenna Ortega will not be returning for 'Scream VII'.

The 21-year-old actress has starred as Tara Carpenter in the previous two installments of the slasher franchise but will not feature in the next flick due to a scheduling conflict with the second season of the Netflix series 'Wednesday' – in which she plays the title role of Wednesday Addams.

Jenna's exit is unrelated to the firing of Melissa Barrera, who plays Tara's half-sister Sam Carpenter, from the film over comments she made regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

It is understood that Ortega's departure from 'Scream' was discussed prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike as she needs to go to Ireland to film 'Wednesday' in April, which will continue into the summer of next year.

The 'Yes Day' actress also has to complete filming for 'Beetlejuice 2' as she portrays Lydia Deetz's daughter in Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel.

The exits of Ortega and Barrera leave 'Scream' bosses tasked with a creative overhaul for the next picture and producers are said to be keen on the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott after she did not feature in 'Scream VI' due to a salary dispute.

Patrick Dempsey, who featured in the 2000 movie 'Scream 3' as Detective Mark Kincaid, has also been suggested as a possible casting.

However, none of these stars have been in active negotiations for the project.

Meanwhile, Melissa has broken her silence following Spyglass Media Group's decision to dismiss her for social media posts in support of Palestine.

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, the 'In The Heights' star said: "First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.

"As a Latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and lend my voice to those in need.

"Every person on this earth – regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status – deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom."

Melissa added: "I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism. I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom.

"Silence is not an option for me."