'Top Gun 3' won't be made for "for a while".

Jerry Bruckheimer says Tom Cruise won't be back as Maverick for a while

Tom Cruise reprised his role as aviator Maverick in 2022's 'Top Gun: Maverick', 36 years after the original movie was made, and though a third installment in the saga is in the works, producer Jerry Bruckheimer has stressed that fans will have to wait some time for the project to come to fruition.

He told Deadline: "We’ve got some interesting ideas we’ve talked to Tom Cruise about, but we don’t have a script yet. It will be a while."

Jerry also produces the 'Bad Boys' movie series, and following the huge box office success of fourth film 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die', which opened with a huge $105 million, the 80-year-old executive confirmed talks are set to open for a fifth installment.

Asked about a potential fifth film, he said: " We’ve had discussions but we want to see how this one did at the box office, and I’m sure we’ll have conversations this week."

While Jerry said there isn't a 'Top Gun 3' script yet, he recently revealed there is a "terrific" story being planned for the project.

Speaking last month, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think we have a terrific story. It's just (a question of) how do we get everybody together and how do we get it done.

"Tom's very busy. He's got a lot of movies lined up, and he's a very in-demand actor. So we'll have to get a good screenplay, and hopefully, he'll like it as much as we will."

Reports about 'Top Gun 3' being in the works emerged earlier this year and star Glen Powell – who played Jake 'Hangman' Seresin in 'Top Gun: Maverick' – seemingly confirmed the news by declaring that there was some "fun stuff" happening regarding the flick.

Speaking to Variety, he said of the rumour: "People looked at me like I knew what was going on.

"There is going to be some fun stuff being announced soon…but it was confidential to me. I talk to [Joseph] Kosinski, Cruise and Jerry [Bruckheimer] all the time. There is stuff happening and it sounds very exciting. I don’t know when I’ll be going back…I’m sure there is a jet waiting for me sometime in the future."