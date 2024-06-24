Jessica Alba didn't want her character to use a gun in 'Trigger Warning'.

Jessica Alba chose to use a knife in Trigger Warning

The 43-year-old actress plays Special Forces commando Parker in the Netflix action film and explained that she and director Mouly Surya made the decision to have her character use a knife in combat scenes instead.

In an interview with Collider, Jessica said: "That was a choice. 100 per cent. Both of us did. We feel like this genre is dominated these days by a lot of gun killing and gun fights and all of that.

"It kind of goes with the genre in a lot of ways, and 'John Wick' wins that narrative, and so we were like, 'What is right for us? What would feel satisfying and cool to watch also?'

"Also, if Parker does need to take out an opponent, these are passionate kills, these are not nameless and faceless. These are people who have wronged her and who are trying to kill her, and what does that look like, and that dynamic?

"So we were inventive and open to her taking her opponents out in various ways, but we tried not to use a gun as much and tried to use other things."

'Trigger Warning' is Jessica's first movie role in five years and she explained that she wanted to be at the centre of a "perfect" action film.

The 'Sin City' star said: "I've always wanted to an action movie, and I always wanted to do a gritty, grounded kind of throwback action movie.

"It just took some time for us to get the script where we needed to get it and find the most perfect director, and for everything to kind of fall into place. It was in my mind that this was something I wanted to do for a really long time, but all the pieces coming together just took a hot minute."