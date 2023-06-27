Phoebe Waller Bridge says working on ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ felt like she was part of a “gang”.

The ‘Fleabag’ star, 37, plays Helena Shaw in the fifth Jones instalment, the goddaughter of Harrison Ford’s iconic archaeologist, and said even though she was initially starstruck on set she soon settled in.

She said at a screening of the film at the 69th Taormina Film Festival at the open air Greek Theater: “I think it might take a little while to process. I was always a big fan and all of a sudden you’re meeting Harrison and Mads (Mikkelsen), and I’m like, ‘Oh s***,’ but honestly, within 15 seconds, it just felt like we were a gang. I enjoyed working with them and (director) Jim (Mangold) so much.”

Helena Shaw is described by Jim as the “catalyst” of the film as she kicks off the film’s plot after dragging her godfather into a drama.

The filmmakers described the character as “slippery, charming, the girl next door, a grifter” with “machine-gun” dialogue.

Phoebe was joined at the film festival screening by ‘Casino Royale’ actor Mads, 57, who said he had always been a boyhood fan of the Jones series.

He told Variety at the event: “I was 15 and with my brother, we had a VHS player and we rented five films.

“‘Indiana Jones’ was the first one we watched. And then we skipped the other ones. We watched ‘Indiana Jones’ five times. So it had just the biggest impact on my generation as a film.”

On stage, he admitted to wishing to be Indiana Jones when he grew up but was happy to settle on playing the Nazi villain, adding: “I would have played the cat in this film.

“It’s always fun to die in a film. It means that you’re important in some way, right? And I’ve not died in Danish, German and French. So if they offer me something in English I’m game, but I’m not like starving for it. I do a lot of interesting stuff back home.”