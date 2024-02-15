Writer-director Luke Hanlon (Drama) brings a gritty and brutal look at a rarely seen piece of Irish history in his stark and edgy feature The Troubles: A Dublin Story. This film is set for its premiere on DVD and digital on 26 February from High Fliers Films.

The Troubles: A Dublin Story

Based on true accounts from those who were there and experienced the bloody battles first hand, this powerful and violent film sheds light on the politics, allegiance and bloodshed of the time.

1980s North Dublin, we meet Sean (Ray Malone) and Francis (Adam Redmond), two working-class brothers who are far removed from the horrors of The Troubles in Northern Ireland. When they witness the atrocities on television, they’re shocked into action and soon find themselves naively drawn into the complex and dangerous world of the fight.

Together, they must navigate honour, family bonds, loyalty, republicanism and gangsterism as they fuel the brutal Northern war machine – no matter the consequence.

Get ready for The Troubles: A Dublin Story – an intense untold story that unfolds with the harsh and brutal truth of a deeply turbulent era.

Released On DVD and digital 26 February 2024

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

