Take a trip to The Island for an action-packed thriller that sees Hollywood power pair Michael Jai White (The Dark Knight, Arrow, Insecure, Take Back) and Gillian White (Black-ish, Days of Our Lives, Take Back), team up once again in this full-throttle revenge actioner that’s set for its UK debut in January.

The Island

Directed by Shaun Paul Piccinino (American Fighter) and based on an original story by Philippe Martinez (Christmas in the Caribbean), this fast-paced new feature is set to kick-ass with its digital release on 14 January 2024 from Plaion Pictures.

Mark (Jai White) is a highly-trained LAPD officer who takes down drug traffickers with his wise-cracking partner Phil (Jackson Rathbone – The Twilight Saga), but when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, he leaves California and races back to his island home. Not only is he back to console his grieving mother and family, but he also needs to find answers about how his brother died. Hell-bent on vengeance, he’ll stop at nothing to seek out who is responsible.

The island also holds painful memories for Mark, as years before, following the tragic death of their newborn baby, he couldn’t handle the grief and left the woman he loved (White) and the place he grew up. Can they reconcile and come together again to save their precious home from corrupt tycoon Eduardo Costa (Live Free and Die Hard), who has taken over the locale with his criminal empire?

With an all-out fierce and bloody battle – the couple must face the ultimate fight to save their idyllic habitat from corruption and devastation and to avenge their devastating loss.

Visit The Island for the ultimate escape and get ready for some high-octane thrills.

On UK digital platforms 29 January 2024

Certificate: 15Run time: 90 mins

by Matt Shine for www.femalefirst.co.uk

