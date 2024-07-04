Camila Cabello didn’t want to play another festival again after experiencing a “difficult” crowd at the Isle of Wight festival.

Dave Bennett - Getty for BACARDÍ Rum

The former Fifth Harmony member fell out of love with festivals but was “pleasantly surprised” by the reaction to her set at Glastonbury last weekend.

She told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “It was a huge crowd.

"I am always a little nervous before festivals generally because it’s not necessarily people there who are ­coming to see just you. I always expect the worst, but I was so pleasantly surprised.

“People were being so warm and engaging.

“It was hot, so I could completely understand it if everyone was cranky and had had their arms crossed.

“I’ve actually played some festivals that were like that. I remember Isle of Wight was difficult.”

“I remember being like, ‘Festivals are hard. I don’t want to do festivals anymore’.”

The ‘Havana’ hitmaker found her Glasto experience “very intense” and didn’t have the energy to check out the rest of the festival as she had only landed on UK soil at 6am that morning.

She said of Worthy Farm: “It’s very intense. It smells like a farm. There were a lot of tents.

“We actually had a crazy experience where we were in Denmark the night before and landed at six in the morning, that morning.

“I wish I could have stayed there, but I would have literally passed out. I was exhausted.”

The 27-year-old star recently attended a special album party for her latest effort, ‘C,XOXO’, put on by BACARDÍ Rum, at The Box nightclub in London, where she spilled that she felt like she was having a “nervous breakdown once a month” making the follow-up to 2022’s ‘Familia’.

She said: “With any project, there’s just waves where everything is amazing and three days where it’s like, ‘Wow, I just wrote this song in 30 minutes, and I wrote this song in three hours and it’s so easy.’

“Then the next week, you’re like, ‘I don’t know how to do this. I don’t know how to put words together. I think that was it’.

“There were waves of crippling s*** where I thought that might be my last good day.

“I think I had a nervous breakdown probably, like, once a month.”

(c) Dave Bennett - Getty for BACARDÍ Rum