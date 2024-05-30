Camila Cabello slid into Drake's DMs to get him on her new album.

Camila Cabello had to get 'GOAT' Drake on her new album

The 'I Luv It' hitmaker and the 37-year-old rap superstar were rumoured to be dating when they were spotted jet skiing in Turks and Caicos together, but it turns out she was getting the 'Rich Flex' star to lay down his lines for one of the two tracks he's on.

Drake has his own song, 'Hot Uptown', on the star-studded LP, and he is featured on the interlude 'Uuugly'.

Speaking to Billboard magazine about getting Drake on 'C, XOXO', she spilled: “He’s the f****** GOAT, so it felt like shooting for the stars.

“I showed him the album when I felt comfortable enough and he really liked it. [The feature] came out of a non-transactional place. He had this idea of a song called ‘Hot Uptown,’ and it just felt like I was in the city. I was in Miami.”

She added: “Why does he have his own song? Because selfishly, I just want to hear Drake on my own album. “I love that for me — it’s like that rebellious mood. Who says I can’t do that? It’s Drake talking his s***.”

So far, she has released the singles 'I Luv It' featuring Playboy Carti and 'He Knows' with Lil Nas X.

Meanwhile, Camila recently recalled getting stuck in a lift with the latter "for a good hour".

The pair were on the way to promote their collaboration at gay nightclub Heart in Los Angeles when disaster struck in her apartment building, and though the two stars were "low-key terrified", they did their best to keep spirits up among those trapped in the small space.

Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, Camila said: "Panic attacks were happening left and right, honey.

"People were dropping like flies emotionally, but me and Nas, we were cracking jokes — but were low-key terrified.

"We were in there for a good hour. It was crazy because it’s the elevator in my building and I walk into that elevator every day and I’ve never seen it the way I saw it that night. The mirrors were steamed up like it was a shower because it was so hot and there was no AC."

But the 27-year-old singer and her pal soon stopped joking after a stark warning from her 25-year-old pal's security team.

She said: "Nas’ security guard is like, 'I would keep the chatter to a minimum because you guys are about to start taking up all the carbon monoxide and that’s how people pass out.'

"Nas was like, 'If we weren’t f****** panicking before, we sure are panicking now.'"

The 'Havana' singer noted the experience brought her and Nas closer together.

The former Fifth Harmony singer loved working with the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker.

She gushed: "He’s the kind of artist where it’s more than just the song. He really puts thought and care into the performance. He plays with the fans. He cares about the music video and making a statement."