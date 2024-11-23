Charli XCX has announced dates for a 2025 US arena tour.

Charli XCX announces US arena tour

The 32-year-old star will embark on a mini tour in the US following her set at Coachella next year, taking in stops in Texas, Illinois and New York.

Presale will begin on Tuesday, November 26 at 10am local time and the general onsale starts on Tuesday, November 26 at 2am local time at CharliXCX.com.

The tour will kick off on April 22 in Austin, Texas and conclude on May 1 in Brooklyn, New York.

This follows on from Charli's successful summer, following the release of her 'Brat' album in June.

The 'Speed Drive' hitmaker - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison - had enjoyed modest success in the music industry for almost a decade with tracks such as 'Claws' by the time she hit the big time with her chart-topping record 'Crash' in 2022.

Its follow-up - which was released in June - was a critical and commercial success, spawning the infamous term that has now ended up as the Collins Dictionary word of the year, and Charli previously explained that, to her, the term means a girl who is "volatile" and "honest" with herself.

Speaking in a video posed to TikTok, she explained: "You’re just like that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.

"Who feels like herself but maybe also has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt.

"A little bit volatile. Like, does dumb things. But it’s brat. You’re brat. That’s brat."