Dave Grohl opened his own pub backstage at the London Stadium.

Dave Grohl had his very own pub backstage where he partied until the early hours with famous pals

The Foo Fighters frontman, 55, ended the rock group's pair of gigs at West Ham's ground on June 22 by throwing up the doors to his very own Duke of York boozer inside the dressing rooms.

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney, 82, and U2 frontman Bono, 64, were all invited and those at the after-party allegedly drank the bar "dry" as they stayed until the early hours.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dave knows how to party and loves a drink-up. He opened his own pub for his VIPs – and they stayed up until 6am going at it.

“They drank the bar dry after their last show and it was light by the time everyone started getting cars home.”

Dave also found himself in trouble with Taylor Swift's fans after he poked fun at her that day.

The 34-year-old pop superstar was playing Wembley Stadium across town as part of her 'The Eras' tour on the same night and made a joke about the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker to the audience.

He said: "We were joking about the Taylor Swift tour earlier. I know that she’s on her 'Eras Tour'. I’m telling you man; you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift.

"So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour' because I feel like, we’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f****** errors as well. Just a couple. That’s because we actually play live. What?"

He then went on to add: “I’m just saying, you guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f****** place."

However, Dave did indeed appear to incur Taylor's "wrath" as she seemingly hit back at his comments the following night when she played her third gig at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (23.06.24) and gave a shout out to her band for "playing live" for the entire set.

She told the crowd: "What you just did is an unforgettable moment in not just my life, but every very single one of our crew. The band that's going to be playing live for you for three and a half hours tonight.

"They deserve this so much and so does every one of my fellow performers, and you just gave that to us so generously. We'll never forget it."