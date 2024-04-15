Grimes has apologised following her disastrous set at Coachella which left her screaming with frustration.

Grimes suffered a nightmare on stage at Coachella

The singer performed at the California music festival on Saturday (13.04.24) hitting the stage on top of a giant mechanical spider, but her set was plagued by technical difficulties and equipment malfunctions that meant she had to restart her song 'Music 4 Machines' several times with Grimes telling the crowd her tracks were all playing at double speed.

She said: "This is insane. All my tracks are double the tempo. This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error. Don’t judge me for being bad a calculating things. All my tracks are double tempo and I can’t do the math. They’re borderline un-mixable, so the rest of my set won’t be mixes but it’ll still be fun."

However, the singer was left screaming in frustration as the technical issues continued and she has now taken to X - formerly known as Twitter - to say sorry.

She wrote: "I want to apologise for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back [really] strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself – to save time this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpms and letting someone else organise the tracks on the sd card etc.

"I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho [though] I flagged it I wasn’t insistent. The big lesson for me was a mix of ...

"1 If u want it done right, do it yrself. 2 Be a c- even if ppl feel bad. 3 Probably pretend it’s fine and engage w [with] the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur [your] meant to be entertaining [sic]."

Grimes went on to insist it will never happen again when she returns to Coachella for the festival's second weekend.

She added: "I will personally organise all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again.

"I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm [at the moment].

"But, yeh – next week will be flawless, everything will run thru [through] my hands.

"Some good lessons learned. Bless y’all. The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn’t even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys.

"Plz forgive me! Love, always [sic]."

I