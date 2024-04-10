Lulu's final concert will be at Glastonbury.

Lulu will play her final gig at Glastonbury

The 75-year-old singer confirmed in February that her current 'Champagne for Lulu' tour will be her last, but now it has been revealed she will take to the stage for a final time a few months later at the legendary festival, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Somerset.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lulu is going to be announced as a performer at Glastonbury next week.

"It’s a massive deal for her and she can’t wait to play the Avalon stage.

“When Glasto organiser Emily Eavis got in touch about going down to the farm she couldn’t turn it down.

“It will be an emotional moment for her as it’s the last time she will ever play Glastonbury.

“It was magical for her when she last played on that same stage in 2015.”

The 'Shout' hitmaker previously admitted playing Glastonbury had been one of the highlights of her career.

She said: “The roar from the crowd was deafening.

"I was very surprised, as I didn’t really know what to expect. It was just fantastic and I had so much fun.

“My daughter-in-law Alana took the best picture afterwards of my son Jordan and I laughing backstage. And she made me a mug as a present for my birthday with the photo on it.

“On the back it says, ‘My mother just rocked Glasto’. I drink out of that mug every day now. I love it.”

Lulu explained in February that she was ready to hang up her microphone because she had started to find life on the road "gruelling".

She told Gyles Brandreth on his 'Rosebud' podcast: “This is actually - I’m announcing it for the first time now - this is my farewell tour, with family, and friends.

“Last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling.

“It was successful, it went well, but you need an army to be a success in your career these days. And I felt unsupported.

“But then I turned 75, and I thought, 'You know what, I want to carry on working, but I want to do it a different way’.

“I've learned. And I've also become a slightly different person.

“I'm not afraid to be vulnerable."